Mexican central bank cuts 2020 growth outlook, raises inflation expectations

MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Wednesday trimmed its 2020 economic growth forecast and increased inflation projections in its quarterly economic report.

The Banco de Mexico lowered its growth outlook for this year to between 0.5% and 1.5%, from a prior estimate of 0.8% to 1.8%. The bank raised its inflation outlook for the fourth quarter of this year to 3.2%, up from 3% previously.

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; writing by Anthony Espinoso; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

