Mexican central bank cuts 2020 growth outlook, raises inflation expectations

Contributor
Abraham Gonzalez Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Wednesday trimmed its 2020 economic growth forecast and increased inflation projections in its quarterly economic report.

The Banco de Mexico lowered its growth outlook for this year to between 0.5% and 1.5%, from a prior estimate of 0.8% to 1.8%. The bank raised its inflation outlook for the fourth quarter of this year to 3.2%, up from 3% previously.

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; writing by Anthony Espinoso; editing by Drazen Jorgic)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

