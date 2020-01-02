US Markets

Mexican central bank board member Esquivel voted for 50 basis point cut - minutes

Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel voted to cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at the bank's Dec. 19 monetary policy meeting, minutes of that meeting showed on Thursday.

Ultimately the board voted 4 to 1 to lower the rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%, citing softening headline inflation and slack in the economy.

