Mexican central bank board member Esquivel voted for 50 basis point cut - minutes

MEXICO CITY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel voted to cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at the bank's Dec. 19 monetary policy meeting, minutes of that meeting showed on Thursday.

Ultimately the board voted 4 to 1 to lower the rate by 25 basis points to 7.25%, citing softening headline inflation and slack in the economy.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140; Reuters Messaging: anthony.esposito.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.