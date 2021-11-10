US Markets

Mexican central bank assigns $50 mln in Fed swap line auction

Contributor
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Wedneday assigned $50 million in a dollar auction that forms part of a series of measures aimed at providing liquidity to the local market.

The auction is part of a swap line by the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) with Mexico.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

