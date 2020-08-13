US Markets

Mexican cenbank cuts key interest rate 50 basis points to 4.5%

Mexico City Newsroom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.5% in a majority decision by its five board members, bringing the rate to its lowest level in four years, in line with analyst estimates.

One board member voted to reduce the rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%, the central bank said.

