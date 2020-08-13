Mexican cenbank cuts key interest rate 50 basis points to 4.5%

Updates with detail

MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.5% in a majority decision by its five board members, bringing the rate to its lowest level in four years, in line with analyst estimates.

One board member voted to reduce the rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.