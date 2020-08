MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank said on Thursday it had cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.5% in a majority decision by its five board members, in line with the expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll.

