Mexican cenbank board member Esquivel says data will be key for future decisions

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel said on Wednesday that economic data will be key to future monetary policy decisions.

Esquivel said he would need to see what the Federal Reserve and other central banks do, in a podcast published by Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Alison Williams)

