Mexican cenbank board member Esquivel says data will be key for future decisions

Dave Graham Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel said on Wednesday that economic data will be key to future monetary policy decisions.

Esquivel said he would need to see what the Federal Reserve and other central banks do, in a podcast published by Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte.

