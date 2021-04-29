US Markets

Mexican cement producer Cemex's quarterly profit jumps over 15 times

Laura Gottesdiener Reuters
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV on Thursday reported a more than 15 fold jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher domestic and U.S. sales, its biggest markets.

April 29 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex SAB de CV CEMEXCPO.MX on Thursday reported a more than 15 fold jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher domestic and U.S. sales, its biggest markets.

The company said higher cement volumes in most of its markets, and higher product prices in Mexico and South, Central America and the Caribbean regions, boosted results.

Cemex's net income rose to $665 million in the quarter from $42 million a year earlier. (https://cmx.to/3vxQlnF)

The company's net sales increased 9% to $3.41 billion.

