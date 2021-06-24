US Markets

Mexican cement producer Cemex says targeting regaining investment-grade rating

MEXICO CITY, June 24 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex said on Thursday it is on track to achieve its three times leverage target by the end of June, ahead of its original December 2023 target, and has now established a new leverage target of regaining an investment-grade credit rating.

Cemex said that it is raising its 2021 Ebitda guidance to $3.1 billion, a 26% increase from prior year, and now expects double-digit Ebitda growth in 2022. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito) ((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;)) Keywords: MEXICO CEMEX/ (URGENT)

