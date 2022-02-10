US Markets

Mexican cement maker Cemex's Q4 net profit more than doubles

Nathan Gomes Reuters
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex's CEMEXCPO.MX fourth-quarter net profit rose about 179% to $195 million, due to lower financial expenses, a positive variation from financial instruments and foreign exchange results, and lower income tax, the company said on Thursday.

Its quarterly revenue rose to $3.62 billion from $3.5 billion a year earlier, as higher local currency prices in all regions contributed to top line growth, Cemex said in its earnings release.

The Monterrey-based industrial giant had said in October that supply chain slowdowns and project delays could hit its full-year operating profit.

"Cemex advanced significantly on its investment grade goal, reducing its leverage ratio by 1.4x, to 2.73x in 2021," said Cemex, one of the largest concrete suppliers worldwide.

