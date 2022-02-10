Mexican cement maker Cemex's Q4 net profit more than doubles

US Markets

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexican cement producer Cemex's CEMEXCPO.MX fourth-quarter net profit rose about 179% to $195 million, the company said on Thursday.

Its quarterly revenue rose to $3.62 billion from $3.5 billion in the year-ago period.

The Monterrey-based industrial giant had said in October that supply chain slowdowns and project delays could hit its full-year operating profit.

