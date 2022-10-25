Mexican carrier Volaris banking on Mexico regaining Category 1 rating by 2023

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Volaris is planning its budget on the expectation the country will regain its Category 1 aviation rating by the second half of 2023, its finance chief said Tuesday.

"We are budgeting for the second half of next year, and we are closely monitoring that," said Chief Financial Officer Jaime Pou in a call with investors.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a morning news conference that Mexican authorities will travel to the United States this weekend to discuss regaining the rating.

Recovering the U.S. rating, which Mexico lost over a year ago, is necessary for Mexican airlines to launch new routes to the United States.

"They're working on required changes to the aviation regulations, they're working on mechanisms for financing the expenses that they need to spend for getting the category back," said Volaris Chief Executive Enrique Beltranena.

Beltranena said things were now "moving along much better" than in previous months following recent shake-ups in Mexico's transportation ministry, which included replacing the head of the country's aviation authority.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry, Editing by Sarah Morland)

