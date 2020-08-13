Mexican carrier Aeromexico seeks debtor-in-possession financing -statement
MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mexican carrier Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States at the end of June, said on Thursday in a statement it is seeking debtor-in-possession financing.
"Today we obtained, subject to court approval, commitments for a $1.0 billion senior secured superpriority multi-tranche debtor in possession term loan facility, the DIP Facility, with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc.," Aeromexico said.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Chris Reese)
