Mexican budget forecasts too optimistic, outlook cloudy, Moody's says

Writes through with comments from Moody's

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Mexican government's forecasts for economic growth, tax revenues and oil output are too upbeat, with the economic outlook worsening because of the coronavirus pandemic, ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Moody's said in a report that Mexico's 2021 budget is based on a "relatively optimistic" 4.6% growth forecast for this year, which likely overestimated the prospective tax take.

"The pandemic has exacerbated the negative growth trends that had become evident in 2019 and that will persist beyond 2020," Moody's said, noting the medium-term growth outlook had soured due to negative business sentiment and weak investment.

Moody's estimated Mexico's economy contracted by 8.8% in 2020, in line with the Bank of Mexico's forecast. That would be the steepest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

This year the economy should grow 3.5%, but that forecast will need to be cut if the government is forced to carry out significant shutdowns, Moody's analyst Ariane Ortiz-Bollin said.

With infections surging, Mexico tightened coronavirus restrictions in the capital in December, and the economy shed nearly 278,000 formal jobs last month, official data show.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's policy decisions have hurt business morale and will likely impact private investment for years, Moody's said, pointing to his efforts to reverse the last government's opening of the energy sector.

Lopez Obrador's decision to maintain fiscal austerity during the pandemic provides credit value by limiting increases in government spending and debt, Moody's said. But in the context of the pandemic, it is negative for sovereign credit quality, because it hinders the economy's ability to recover, it added.

Moody's said ongoing weakening in Petroleos Mexicanos' financial and operational standing would sap Mexico's fiscal strength, and argued it could cost Mexico up to $14.7 billion to prop up the state oil company in 2021.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo, Abraham Gonzalez and Anthony Esposito; editing by Dave Graham and Richard Pullin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.