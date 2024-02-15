News & Insights

Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca will 'soon' make owed bond payments, says Salinas

February 15, 2024 — 12:44 am EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

By Kylie Madry

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexican magnate Ricardo Salinas on Wednesday said his broadcaster TV Azteca, facing a legal battle over a lack of payment on bonds to international creditors, will "soon" pay the total owed.

"We're going to pay the damn bonds," Salinas, one of Mexico's richest businessmen, told Reuters on the sidelines of an event hosted by the Mexican Entrepreneur Association. "Some day, soon."

In November, a U.S. judge dismissed an involuntary bankruptcy suit against the firm after bondholders had filed a petition over some $63 million in missed payments.

Salinas also declined to say when the broadcaster, which was suspended from trading on Mexico's main stock exchange in June after failing to report quarterly results for the first quarter of 2023, would resume publishing its earnings.

US Markets
Reuters
