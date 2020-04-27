Mexican broadcaster Televisa reports first-quarter net loss of 9.65 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa (TLEVISACPO.MX), Mexico’s largest broadcaster, reported on Monday a first-quarter net loss of 9.65 billion pesos ($405.6 million), versus a net profit of 542 million pesos the same period last year.

Its net sales dipped slightly from the year-ago period to 23.2 billion pesos.

($1= 23.798 pesos on March 31)

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.