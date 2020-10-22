US Markets

Mexican broadcaster Televisa reports 3rd-qtr net profit of $152 mln

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa, Mexico's dominant broadcaster, reported a third-quarter net profit of 3.35 billion pesos ($152 million) on Thursday.

Revenue during the July-through-September period totaled 23.9 billion pesos.

($1 = 22.1050 pesos at end-September)

