Mexican broadcaster Televisa reports 3rd-qtr net profit of $152 mln
MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa, Mexico's dominant broadcaster, reported a third-quarter net profit of 3.35 billion pesos ($152 million) on Thursday.
Revenue during the July-through-September period totaled 23.9 billion pesos.
($1 = 22.1050 pesos at end-September)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Noe Torres, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)
