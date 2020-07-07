Mexican broadcaster Televisa posts strong gains in Q2 net profit

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX, Mexico's largest broadcaster, reported on Tuesday a second-quarter net profit of 1.74 billion pesos ($75.77 million), nearly double its net profit of 919.1 million pesos the same period last year.

Its net sales declined nearly 8% from the year-ago period to 22.4 billion pesos.

($1= 22.9570 pesos as of June 30, 2020)

(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

