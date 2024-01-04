News & Insights

Mexican breadmaker Bimbo issues $1.25 bln in bonds through U.S. subsidiary

January 04, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Bimbo said on Thursday its subsidiary Bimbo Bakeries USA had issued $1.25 billion in bonds.

The U.S.-based subsidiary issued $800 million in senior notes maturing in 2036, and reopened 2029 notes originally issued in November to raise an additional $450 million, Bimbo said in a filing.

Bimbo, which also makes snacks and sweets, said the funds would partly go to paying down debt, including on notes set to mature this year and amounts the U.S. subsidiary owes its parent company.

