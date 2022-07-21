Mexican breadmaker Bimbo doubles Q2 net profit on increased demand

Adds details, comments from statement

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo BIMBOA.MX on Thursday reported that its second-quarter net profit doubled from a year agodue to increased sales in all regions including the United States and Europe.

Net profit rose to 6.1 billion pesos ($305 million), the company said in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange.

Company revenue totaled 96.4 billion pesos, an 18% rise from the year-ago period. Bimbo attributed the growth to a "favorable price mix and strong volume performance across all regions."

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter soared to 13 billion pesos, a 12.5% rise from the year before.

The firm said in May it was backing an initiative by the Mexican government to tame prices amid rising inflation and decided to freeze its white bread tariffs for six months.

Bimbo Chief Financial Officer Diego Gaxiola said in the filing that demand grew despite inflationary pressures and increased raw material prices.

Grupo Bimbo announced in April it will sell its confectionery business, Ricolino, for around $1.3 billion to Mondelez International Inc.

The firm expects to close the transaction between the third and fourth quarter of this year.

($1 = 20.1353 pesos at end-June)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry, Noe Torres and Carolina Pulice; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

