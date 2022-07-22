Mexican bottler Arca's Q2 net profit jumps 35% on Mexico, U.S. sales

Adds details from statement

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler Arca Continental's AC.MX second-quarter net profit climbed 35% from a year ago to 4.22 billion pesos ($210 million), driven by increased sales in Mexico and the United States, the company said in a release Friday

Revenue for the company jumped 16.5% from the same period in 2021 to 53.36 billion pesos, backed by increased sales of bottled water and soda and beating the Refinitiv estimate of 50.69 billion pesos.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 11% in the three-month period to 10.44 billion pesos.

"In the second half of 2022, we will continue to deploy innovative strategies in the market to meet the needs of customers and consumers... in a macroeconomic environment with high inflation and supply chain disruptions," said Chief Executive Officer Arturo Gutierrez in the release.

The bottler, one of the largest in Latin America for Coca-Cola products, said in April it plans to invest more than 12 billion pesos through the year to strengthen operations in the Americas.

($1 = 20.1353 pesos at end-June)

