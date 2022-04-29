Mexican bottler Arca's Q1 net profit rises 20%

Adds detail from report

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler Arca Continental's AC.MX first-quarter net profit rose nearly 20% to 3.09 billion pesos ($156 million), the company reported Friday, saying increased sales in all markets offset higher raw material costs.

Arca said in a statement that revenue hit 46.07 billion pesos in the quarter, a 13.8% increase from the same period in 2021.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 11% in the three-month period to 8.53 billion pesos.

"During the remainder of 2022, we will continue to focus on maintaining the momentum of sales growth through innovative and sustainable business strategies that meet the needs of customers and consumers," Chief Executive Arturo Gutierrez said in a statement.

Arca, one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in Latin America, said in April it plans to invest more than 12 billion pesos ($605 million) this year to strengthen its operations throughout the Americas, a 67% increase from the previous year.

($1 = 19.8911 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres; Writing by Valentine Hilaire)

