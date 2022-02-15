Mexican bottler Arca's annual net profit up 26.5% on high demand

Updated with details, background

MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler Arca Continental AC.MX reported a 26.5% rise in quarterly net profit Tuesday, saying it had been helped by high demand in Mexico, the United States and South America.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year rose to 35.4 billion pesos ($1.72 billion), just above the Refinitiv estimate of 35.1 billion pesos ($1.71 billion).

The company, one of the largest bottlers of Coca-Cola beverages in Latin America, reported revenues of 183.4 billion pesos ($8.9 billion) and a net profit of 12.3 billion pesos ($735 million) for the whole year.

Arca Continental's sales increased to 49.1 billion pesos for the quarter, up from 44.9 billion pesos in the same period in the previous year.

Executive Director Arturo Gutierrez predicted in October that the company, one of the largest Coca-Cola bottlers in Latin America, would continue to see growth through 2022.

Mexico was named the world's leading soda consumer in a 2019 study, though the government has tried in recent years to reduce consumption of sugary drinks.

($1 = 20.5075 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres; editing by Cassandra Garrison and Kevin Liffey)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

