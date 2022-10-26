Mexican bottler Arca sees 25% jump in Q3 profit boosted by water, cola sales

Updates with additional information

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler Arca Continental's AC.MXthird-quarter net profit climbed 25.1% versus a year earlier to 4.23 billion pesos ($210 million), the company said in a release Wednesday, helped by stronger cola and water sales.

Revenue for the company rose 16.2% from the same period in 2021 to 55.72 billion pesos.

Even as sales grew across its markets in Mexico, the United States and South America, Arca said it had faced supply disruptions and higher costs, driven up by higher prices for aluminum and PET, a plastic used in containers.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter nevertheless hit 10.68 billion, up from 9.20 billion in the year-ago-period.

The bottler had announced in September that it reached a long-term collaboration agreement with Coca-Cola KO.Nto boost customer services and promote new growth initiatives in Latin America.

Chief Executive Arturo Gutierrez said the company would towards the end of the year "prepare to capitalize on the new business opportunities" arising from the recent deal with Coca-Cola.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos by end-September)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

