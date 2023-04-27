Mexican bottler Arca Continental sees earnings jump on drinks boost

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler Arca Continental AC.MX reported a 20.6% jump in first-quarter net profit year-over-year, the company said in a statement Thursday, as the company moved more drinks in almost all regions.

Arca, which sells water and soft drinks in the United States and parts of Latin America, posted a net quarterly profit of 3.73 billion pesos ($207.05 million).

The bottler said revenues rose 10% to 50.68 billion pesos ($2.81 billion) in the three-month period, aided by increased volumes - particularly water and non-carbonated drinks - and Arca's pricing strategy.

The firm moved more product in all regions except the United States, which saw a nearly 1% drop in drinks volume in the quarter.

The cost of sales was up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter due to increased raw material costs, particularly for the plastic used to make soda bottles, Arca said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, rose 12% to reach 9.55 billion pesos.

In March, Arca said it planned to spend more than 14.5 billion pesos, with about half earmarked for Mexico and the other half split between the United States and South America.

Arca, which makes about two-fifths of its sales in Mexico and the United States, also operates in Peru, Ecuador and Argentina.

($1 = 18.0201 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Noe Torres and Kylie Madry)

