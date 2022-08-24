Mexican Bitso signs agreement with Mastercard to offer credit card

Adds additional details from CEO comments

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexican cryptocurrency platform Bitso has signed an agreement with Mastercard Inc MA.N to offer credit card services in Mexico, Bitso's chief executive said on Wednesday, in the latest such deal between crypto providers and financial networks.

The company's CEO Daniel Vogel said he hoped the card would make crypto more "tangible" to its users, allowing them to better use the e-wallets where they keep part of their savings.

Speaking at news conference, Vogel also said that around 5% of Mexican remittances coming from the U.S. are traded in "bitso coins". He added that the company expects that portion to grow to 8% by next year.

Bitso's platform, which accounts with more than 5 million users, has been getting wider acceptance from regulators, Vogel said, given it has "proved secure in its transactions."

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.