US Markets

Mexican billionaire Salinas says his banking business may embrace bitcoin

Contributor
Diego Ore Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego said on Sunday his banking business may begin using bitcoin, becoming the country's first bank to start accepting the cryptocurrency.

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego said on Sunday his banking business may begin using bitcoin, becoming the country's first bank to start accepting the cryptocurrency.

Salinas, who is ranked as Mexico's third richest man with a family fortune estimated at $15.8 billion by Forbes, is the owner of the large Banco Azteca banking business.

Salinas last year said he had about 10% of his liquid portfolio invested in bitcoin. On Sunday, he said all investors should study cryptocurrency and their future.

"Sure, I recommend the use of #Bitcoin, and me and my bank are working to be the first bank in Mexico to accept #Bitcoin," Salinas said in a tweet.

Bitcoin rallied around 7.5% on Sunday to trade at around $34,500.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular