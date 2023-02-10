Mexican banks could lend more to Pemex as debts loom, Fitch says

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexican banks could help state oil firm Pemex meet its upcoming maturities, ratings agency Fitch said on Friday, though the world's most indebted oil company may require more government help.

Petroleos Mexicanos, as it is formally known, has a total debt load of some $105 billion. Fitch said some $8 billion will mature this year - representing roughly two-fifths of the corporate maturities in Latin America's second-largest economy.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said last month the government was giving Pemex "complete support" to ensure pending bond payments were met. His administration has pumped billions into Pemex projects as it looks to wean itself off oil imports.

"We believe the local banking system has some appetite to additional Pemex lending, despite its high exposure to the company," Fitch said in a note, stipulating that refinancing prospects were "highly uncertain without clear government support through an equity injection or tax relief."

Pemex's outstanding debt, which is largely denominated in U.S. dollars, totals nearly $30 billion through 2026, it added.

Fitch estimated that Mexican banks have a corporate lending capacity of around $90 billion for 2023, far surpassing the debt maturities for its rated companies coming in at $37 billion over the next two years.

Fitch forecast loan books to grow 6%-8% this year, driven largely by consumer lending, though commercial lending should continue as nearshoring increases and banks still prioritize larger firms.

"Most companies have healthy cash balances, manageable debt maturities schedules and sufficient access to credit through local banks and capital markets," it added.

Corporates have "ample liquidity" to cover debts this year, it said.

