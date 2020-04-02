US Markets

Mexican auto sales dive 25% in March as coronavirus hits

Contributor
Dave Graham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Sales of new passenger vehicles in Mexico tumbled 25.5% in March from the same month a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak battered demand, data from the Mexican Association of Automobile Distributors (AMDA) showed on Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, April 2 (Reuters) - Sales of new passenger vehicles in Mexico tumbled 25.5% in March from the same month a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak battered demand, data from the Mexican Association of Automobile Distributors (AMDA) showed on Thursday.

AMDA said in a statement that 87,517 light vehicles were sold last month, down from 117,513 in March 2019.

The sharp drop meant sales in the first three months of 2020 were down 10.9% from last year in Mexico, Latin America's second-biggest economy, the AMDA figures showed.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Tom Brown)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular