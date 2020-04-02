Mexican auto sales dive 25% in March as coronavirus hits

MEXICO CITY, April 2 (Reuters) - Sales of new passenger vehicles in Mexico tumbled 25.5% in March from the same month a year earlier as the coronavirus outbreak battered demand, data from the Mexican Association of Automobile Distributors (AMDA) showed on Thursday.

AMDA said in a statement that 87,517 light vehicles were sold last month, down from 117,513 in March 2019.

The sharp drop meant sales in the first three months of 2020 were down 10.9% from last year in Mexico, Latin America's second-biggest economy, the AMDA figures showed.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Tom Brown)

