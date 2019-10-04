US Markets

Mexican auto exports fall in September, output down slightly

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/IMELDA MEDINA

Mexican auto exports posted a sharp dip in September compared to the same month last year, while output was down slightly, data from the national statistics institute showed on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mexican auto exports posted a sharp dip in September compared to the same month last year, while output was down slightly, data from the national statistics institute showed on Friday.

Auto exports fell by 7.1% from September 2018 to 284,243 units, while auto production slipped by 0.4% to 318,906 vehicles, the institute's data showed.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular