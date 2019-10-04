Mexican auto exports fall in September, output down slightly

MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mexican auto exports posted a sharp dip in September compared to the same month last year, while output was down slightly, data from the national statistics institute showed on Friday.

Auto exports fell by 7.1% from September 2018 to 284,243 units, while auto production slipped by 0.4% to 318,906 vehicles, the institute's data showed.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

