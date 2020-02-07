US Markets

Mexican annual inflation rises above central bank's target

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Carlos Jasso / Reuters

Mexican consumer prices rose 3.24% in the year through January, the national statistics agency said on Friday, rising slightly above the central bank's target for the first time in five months.

Adds economist's comments, background

MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 3.24% in the year through January, the national statistics agency said on Friday, rising slightly above the central bank's target for the first time in five months.

Inflation increased from 2.83% in the year through December, on the back of food, beverages and tobacco prices.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.48% in January, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.33% during the month MXCPIX=ECI.

The Bank of Mexico has warned that a minimum wage hike enacted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government could fan inflation and make it difficult to bring consumer prices to the bank's 3% target in 2020.

"The quest for the monetary authority in 2020 is to drive core (inflation) further down and to prevent the large 20% increase in the minimum wage and the likely upward pressure on costs from contaminating core prices," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients.

Mexico's government in December agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by a fifth, the biggest wage hike in the last four and a half decades and the second consecutive major increase in as many years.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Richard Chang)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

Market Is Conducive to Long Volatility Positions: JPMorgan

Nikos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., discusses his outlook for markets and where he’s seeing opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

4 hours ago
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular