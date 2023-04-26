Mexican Alpek's low earnings provide less flexibility for a spinoff

Adds more information on Alpek's results

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Petrochemical firm Alpek, a unit of Mexico's Alfa, is facing low earnings and a weak stock price that arecomplicating efforts for debt reduction or apossiblespinoff,a top Alfa executive said Wednesday in a call to discuss first quarter results.

Alfa's chief financial officer Eduardo Escalante did not provide a timeline for a possible Alpek spinoff, noting there are many factors to consider.

"Alpek's low results and share price reduce its flexibility to help in debt reduction and its future spin-off," said Escalante.

Mexican conglomerate Alfa announced on Tuesday it would trim its 2023 investment plan after lower prices and volumes at Alpek hurt first quarter earnings.

The petrochemicals subsidiary posted a $6 billion net loss in the first quarter, down from the $229 million profit from the year-earlier period.

