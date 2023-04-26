News & Insights

Mexican Alpek's low earnings provide less flexibility for a spinoff

April 26, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's Alfa petrochemical subsidiary Alpek's low earnings and weak stock price provide less flexibility for it to help on debt reduction or to be spun off in the future, a company executive said Wednesday during a call to discuss first quarter results.

Mexican conglomerate Alfa announced on Tuesday it would trim its 2023 investment plan after lower prices and volumes at its petrochemicals subsidiary Alpek hurt first quarter earnings.

