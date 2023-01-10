Mexican airports to take off in 2023 on resort, nearshoring demand

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's largest airport operators will likely see a boost in 2023, propelled by tourist stays at resorts and an increase in nearshoring, or companies moving operations closer to home, analysts said on Tuesday.

The country's top airport operators - Asur ASURB.MX, GAP GAPB.MX and OMA OMAB.MX - had a "historic" year in 2022, with record passenger growth of more than 20% in December, compared to the same month in 2019.

"From our perspective, that shows a complete recovery of the sector" following a crash in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic, analysts at Mexico's Monex said.

Operators Asur and GAP were boosted by tourism out of Cancun and Tijuana, Monex said, while OMA saw business trips climb. All three are expected to post strong earnings in 2023, Monex said.

Asur's revenues are expected to grow 38.4% in 2023, while GAP's are projected to climb 37.6% and OMA's 34.6%, Monex said.

