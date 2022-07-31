Oil

Mexican airport operator OMA says Fintech, Vinci reach purchase agreement for 29.9% stake

Contributor
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published

Mexican airport operator OMA said Fintech Advisory Inc entered into a purchase agreement with a subsidiary of France's Vinci to indirectly sell its 29.9% stake in OMA, according to a Mexican stock exchange filing on Sunday.

Corrects to show that Fintech Advisory is selling its 29.9% stake in OMA, not 29.9% of its stake.

MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator OMA said Fintech Advisory Inc entered into a purchase agreement with a subsidiary of France's Vinci to indirectly sell its 29.9% stake in OMA, according to a Mexican stock exchange filing on Sunday.

The sale of Fintech's OMA shares to Vinci will be carried out through 100% of the shares representing the share capital of Servicios de Tecnología Aeroportuaria (SETA) and Aerodrome Infrastructure, the filing said.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular