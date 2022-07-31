Mexican airport operator OMA says Fintech, Vinci reach purchase agreement for 29.9% stake

Corrects to show that Fintech Advisory is selling its 29.9% stake in OMA, not 29.9% of its stake.

MEXICO CITY, July 31 (Reuters) - Mexican airport operator OMA said Fintech Advisory Inc entered into a purchase agreement with a subsidiary of France's Vinci to indirectly sell its 29.9% stake in OMA, according to a Mexican stock exchange filing on Sunday.

The sale of Fintech's OMA shares to Vinci will be carried out through 100% of the shares representing the share capital of Servicios de Tecnología Aeroportuaria (SETA) and Aerodrome Infrastructure, the filing said.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.