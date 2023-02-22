Mexican airline Volaris hopeful Mexico recovers Category 1 safety rating in next six months

Updates with additional information from call, context

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris is "optimistic" the country will recover the coveted Category 1 safety rating, which allows airlines to open new routes to the United States, in the next six months, the airline's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We're prepared to shift capacity to northbound routes upon Mexico's return to Category 1 status, which we remain optimistic will happen in the next six months," Chief Executive Enrique Beltranena said in a call with analysts.

Mexico was downgraded in May 2021 by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which argued that the country fell short of regulation airlines in accordance with international safety standards.

Since then, the FAA has made a number of visits to Mexico, even establishing an office in the country in December.

Of the remaining sticking points needed to be resolved before the rating can recover, about half are related to legislation and the other half are "systems that need to be put in place," Beltranena said.

Mexico has proposed reforming its aviation laws, although the most significant proposals remain stuck in Congress. One such proposal would allow "cabotage," a rare practice allowing foreign carriers to open domestic routes in the country.

"Two weeks ago, industry leaders met with the (transportation ministry) and congressmembers to explain how well the Mexico domestic market operates and why we don't consider the opening of cabotage to be needed," Beltranena said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.