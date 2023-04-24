Mexican airline Viva Aerobus to buy 1 mln liters of sustainable aviation fuel from Neste

MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost airline Viva Aerobus and Neste NESTE.HE signed a purchase offer for one million liters of sustainable aviation fuel, the two companies said in a statement on Monday.

The fuel will be used on Viva flights from Los Angeles to Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey, the statement said.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Sarah Morland)

