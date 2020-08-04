Mexican airline Interjet to increase flight frequency by 88%

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Interjet said on Tuesday it would increase the frequency of its domestic flights by 88%, including boosting travel options to popular tourist destinations.

The low-cost carrier said in a statement it would increase flights to popular beach resort areas such as Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, as well as to cities such as Monterrey, Tijuana, Merida, and Guadalajara.

Interjet, one of Mexico's three biggest airlines with a portfolio of more than 50 routes, said it will enforce health and safety measures and also offer its passengers free rapid COVID-19 tests and N95 masks.

Along with its rival Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX, Interjet was seriously hit by the coronavirus pandemic and secured a $150 million capital injection last month.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; writing by Laura Gottesdiener, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.