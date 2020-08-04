Commodities

Mexican airline Interjet to increase flight frequency by 88%

Contributor
Noe Torres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Mexican airline Interjet said on Tuesday it would increase the frequency of its domestic flights by 88%, including boosting travel options to popular tourist destinations.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Interjet said on Tuesday it would increase the frequency of its domestic flights by 88%, including boosting travel options to popular tourist destinations.

The low-cost carrier said in a statement it would increase flights to popular beach resort areas such as Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, as well as to cities such as Monterrey, Tijuana, Merida, and Guadalajara.

Interjet, one of Mexico's three biggest airlines with a portfolio of more than 50 routes, said it will enforce health and safety measures and also offer its passengers free rapid COVID-19 tests and N95 masks.

Along with its rival Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX, Interjet was seriously hit by the coronavirus pandemic and secured a $150 million capital injection last month.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; writing by Laura Gottesdiener, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((laura.gottesdiener@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    Jul 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular