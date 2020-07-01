Commodities

Mexican airline industry unions back Aeromexico's Chapter 11 process

Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Unions representing the Mexican airline industry on Wednesday expressed their support for Aeromexico's Chapter 11 restructuring process.

In a statement, the unions said they backed "Grupo Aeromexico's decision to reorganize and strengthen its financial and operational structure through an orderly and supervised process that will allow it to continue operating, and protect and preserve its assets, customers and business and sources of employment."

