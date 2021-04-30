US Markets

Mexican airline Aeromexico says U.S. court allows it to add planes

Contributor
Miguel Angel Gutierrez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

A U.S. bankruptcy court will allow Grupo Aeromexico, which operates Mexico's largest airline, to increase the size of its fleet of planes, the company said in a statement on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, April 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. bankruptcy court will allow Grupo Aeromexico, which operates Mexico's largest airline, to increase the size of its fleet of planes, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Last week, Aeromexico agreed to purchase two dozen Boeing planes as part of a deal that should yield an estimated $2 billion in savings due to better conditions in some long-term maintenance for its existing fleet and leasing contracts.

The first new planes will be incorporated into its fleet this year, including nine that should be in operation by this summer, while the rest are expected to arrive later in the year as well as in 2022, the airline has said.

Aeromexico which already has 107 planes, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court in June after the coronavirus pandemic slammed the global travel industry.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Richard Pullin)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular