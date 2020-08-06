Mexican airline Aeromexico says passenger traffic down 73% in July

Adds details on fall in demand, plans for August

MEXICO CITY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX said on Thursday that July passenger traffic was down 73% to about 513,000 flyers, compared with the same month last year, as coronavirus lockdowns kept tourism and business travel depressed.

The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in late June, added in a statement that passenger traffic on its international routes was down nearly 90% while sliding 62% for domestic ones.

Despite the falling demand, Aeromexico said it plans in August to increase routes from its Mexico City hub to six domestic destinations, including top beach resort Cancun, as well as several international routes, including Paris, Sao Paulo and three cities in the United States.

