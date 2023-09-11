News & Insights

Mexican 10-year bond yields rise 17 basis points

September 11, 2023 — 02:52 pm EDT

Written by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's 10-year bond yield rose 17 basis points and the 20-year bond other 19 points on Monday morning, following last week's government forecast of a higher public deficit for 2024.

"The bond market in Mexico is showing pressure, because a higher deficit implies more debt and more risk," Gabriela Siller, head of analysis at Banco Base, said in social media platform X.

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

