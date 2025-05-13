Mexco Energy Corporation Declares Annual Cash Dividend of $0.10 per Share

Mexco Energy's Board declared a $0.10 annual dividend, payable June 16, 2025, to stockholders of record.

Mexco Energy Corporation has announced a regular annual cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, which will be payable on June 16, 2025, to stockholders recorded by the close of business on June 2, 2025. The company, based in Midland, Texas, is an independent oil and gas entity focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties mainly in the Permian Basin. While the declaration of dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors and subject to various considerations such as the company’s liquidity and operational results, there is no guarantee that future dividends will be declared or their amounts. For further details, inquiries can be directed to the company’s CFO, Tammy L. McComic.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors declared a regular annual cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend is payable to stockholders of record, reinforcing shareholder engagement and confidence in the company's financial stability.

The announcement highlights the company's ongoing operations in the Permian Basin, an area known for its significant oil and gas production potential.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a low annual cash dividend of $0.10 per common share may indicate limited profitability or financial constraints, which could concern investors.

The statement emphasizes the Board's discretion in declaring dividends and provides no assurance for future dividends, potentially creating uncertainty for shareholders.

Highlighting multiple factors that could affect future dividends may suggest that the company is currently facing challenges in maintaining stable cash flow and operational results.

Full Release



MIDLAND, TX, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE American: MXC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular annual cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend is payable June 16, 2025 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.





Mexco Energy Corporation, a Colorado corporation, is an independent oil and gas company located in Midland, Texas engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. For more information on Mexco Energy Corporation, go to



www.mexcoenergy.com



.







Dividends are authorized and determined by the Company's Board of Directors in its sole discretion. Decisions regarding the payment of dividends are subject to a number of considerations at the time, including without limitation, the Company's liquidity and capital resources, the Company's results of operations and anticipated future results of operations, the level of cash reserves the Company maintains to fund future capital expenditures or other needs, and other factors that the Board of Directors deems relevant. The Company can provide no assurance that dividends will be authorized or declared in the future or the amount of any future dividends.







For additional information, please contact: Tammy L. McComic, President and Chief Financial Officer, at Mexco Energy Corporation, (432) 682-1119.



