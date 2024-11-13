Mexan Limited Announces New Board Leadership

Mexan (HK:0022) has released an update.
Mexan Limited has announced a new lineup for its Board of Directors, effective November 13, 2024, with Lun Yiu Kay Edwin as Chairman. The Board will oversee four committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Executive, each with a specific focus and chaired by key board members. This strategic leadership configuration aims to enhance corporate governance and drive future growth.
