Mexan Limited Announces New Board Leadership

Mexan (HK:0022) has released an update.

Mexan Limited has announced a new lineup for its Board of Directors, effective November 13, 2024, with Lun Yiu Kay Edwin as Chairman. The Board will oversee four committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Executive, each with a specific focus and chaired by key board members. This strategic leadership configuration aims to enhance corporate governance and drive future growth.

