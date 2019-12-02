Mex peso, EM stocks hit by Trump tweet to restore steel tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and the highly sensitive Mexican peso slid to session lows on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted he would restore tariffs on steel imports from Brazil and Argentina.

Brazil and Argentina's trading markets were yet to open so traders sold the highly-liquid peso MXN= instead, sending it down to 19.6 per dollar, from 19.5 earlier. There are worries too that U.S. trade with Mexico could return to the firing line.

MSCI's emerging market stock index .MSCIEF was also in danger of sinking into the red, slipping to 1,040 points versus 1,042 points earlier.

"Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries," Trump said in his tweet.

