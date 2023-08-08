Mewbourne Oil to pay $5.5 million penalty to settle pollution claims

By Clark Mindock

(Reuters) - Mewbourne Oil has agreed to pay a $5.5 million penalty to settle claims over alleged air pollution at its oil and gas wells in New Mexico and Texas, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Tuesday.

The Tyler, Texas-based oil and gas company agreed to pay the penalty in a consent decree filed alongside a complaint in New Mexico federal court. The EPA and New Mexico Environment Department alleged in the complaint that they had identified repeated Clean Air Act violations during flyover surveillance of Mewbourne’s oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

The company, which did not admit liability in the settlement, also agreed to undertake projects to bring 422 of its oil and gas wells into compliance with state and federal clean air regulations and to offset past emissions. Those projects are expected to cost at least $4.6 million, the EPA said.

A spokesperson for Mewbourne said the company is committed to operating in a safe and environmentally responsible manner, and has "proactively reduced" its greenhouse gas emissions intensity in recent years.

Mewbourne is one of the largest privately held oil and gas companies in the U.S., and operates more than 2,100 oil and gas wells in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, according to its website.

The $5.5 million penalty will be shared equally between the U.S. government and the state of New Mexico.

The EPA said the separate emissions reduction projects will result in more than 9,900 fewer tons of volatile organic compounds released and 1,300 fewer tons of methane emitted each year. Volatile organic compounds are key contributors to the formation of ground-level ozone, and methane is a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

The case is United States v. Mewbourne Oil Co, U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico, No. 1:23-cv-00654.

For the EPA: Ruth Keegan and Nicole Veilleux of the U.S. Department of Justice

For the New Mexico Environment Department: Christopher Vigil of New Mexico Environment Department

For Mewbourne: Counsel information not immediately available.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.