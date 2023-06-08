METZLER EQUITIES Upgrades Suedzucker (FWB:SZU)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, METZLER EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Suedzucker (FWB:SZU) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.63% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Suedzucker is 19.01. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from its latest reported closing price of 16.44.

The projected annual revenue for Suedzucker is 10,094MM, an increase of 11.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

Suedzucker Maintains 4.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suedzucker. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SZU is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 6,421K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,013K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZU by 5.69% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 912K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZU by 12.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 603K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SZU by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 521K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SZU by 4.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 410K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

