METZLER EQUITIES Upgrades Rational (FWB:RAA)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, METZLER EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Rational (FWB:RAA) from Sell to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 120.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RAA by 54.28% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCIUX - FIERA CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RAA by 5.53% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rational. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RAA is 0.12%, a decrease of 15.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.99% to 562K shares.

