METZLER EQUITIES Upgrades Klöckner & Co SE (KLKNF)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, METZLER EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Klöckner & Co SE (OTCPK:KLKNF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.53% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Klöckner & Co SE is $9.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.63 to a high of $11.33. The average price target represents an increase of 25.53% from its latest reported closing price of $7.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Klöckner & Co SE is 7,978MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klöckner & Co SE. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLKNF is 0.05%, an increase of 23.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 4,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 825K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 496K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares , representing a decrease of 16.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLKNF by 22.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 405K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLKNF by 4.09% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 391K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLKNF by 15.13% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 330K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLKNF by 11.04% over the last quarter.

