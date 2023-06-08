METZLER EQUITIES Upgrades Deutsche Lufthansa (FWB:LHA)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, METZLER EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Deutsche Lufthansa (FWB:LHA) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.70% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deutsche Lufthansa is 12.49. The forecasts range from a low of 6.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 36.70% from its latest reported closing price of 9.13.

The projected annual revenue for Deutsche Lufthansa is 37,010MM, an increase of 6.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Lufthansa. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 16.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHA is 0.16%, an increase of 19.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.58% to 65,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 9,803K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares, representing an increase of 67.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 238.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,900K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,998K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 30.42% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,582K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 25.40% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,171K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,097K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 31.29% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,876K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 28.97% over the last quarter.

