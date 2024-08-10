METZLER EQUITIES Upgrades Carl Zeiss Meditec (SWX:AFX)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, METZLER EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Carl Zeiss Meditec (SWX:AFX) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carl Zeiss Meditec. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFX is 0.17%, an increase of 21.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.25% to 5,376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,003K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFX by 0.27% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 865K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 596K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFX by 19.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 508K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFX by 3.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 303K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AFX by 9.31% over the last quarter.

